Milwaukee moves closer to red light cameras as Safe Roads Save Lives Act gains momentum

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents could see red light cameras on city streets as the Safe Roads Save Lives Act moves to a public hearing Tuesday.

This marks significant progress for legislation that has been proposed multiple times over the years.

The reimagined bill, proposed in June by Wisconsin Senator Dora Drake, would limit each city district to five cameras and only issue tickets to drivers traveling 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

"To finally see that this is getting a public hearing is not only an accomplishment, but now we have the call to action to show up, show out, and to share your voice on why this bill should be passed," Drake said.

The legislation comes as Milwaukee continues to grapple with reckless driving issues that residents say they witness daily.

"It's horrible. It's absolutely out of control. I don't know if they're trying to get to work, but it's out of control," Milwaukee resident Lydell James said.

James said he has no concerns about the added surveillance because he follows traffic laws.

"It's absolutely fine with me, because I don't do no wrong. So I'm okay with it," James said.

Fellow Milwaukee resident Michael Schlime echoes that sentiment, viewing the cameras as a potential solution to traffic safety issues.

"I can get down with red light cams if they can effectively reduce traffic-related accidents and traffic-related deaths. I would definitely support something like that," Schlime said.

When asked if he is concerned about extra cameras in the city, he said, "As a law-abiding citizen, I am cool with red light cams going up, and I don't feel like it's a big deal if I'm watched a little closely."

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who has made addressing reckless driving a priority during his term, supports the proposed legislation.

"It gives me no pleasure to be in a position to be championing something like this, but unfortunately, there are too many people that are out there that make really, really poor decisions," Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Drake are encouraging residents to testify at a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Milwaukee.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

11:00 AM

Summerfest Main Office Building

639 E. Summerfest Place Milwaukee, WI

Stars Boardroom

Learn how to testify here.

