Milwaukee residents to have voice in traffic safety camera hearing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents will have their voices heard regarding proposed traffic safety cameras during a rare public hearing held in the city Monday, marking the first time the public can share perspectives on the legislation.

The hearing on the Safe Streets Save Lives Act, Senate Bill 375, will take place in Milwaukee rather than the typical location at the State Capitol in Madison. The bill would authorize Milwaukee to pilot a traffic safety camera program aimed at reducing reckless driving and red light running.

"The public will have the opportunity to share their perspectives on the Safe Streets Save Lives Act for the first time ever," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said during a news conference Sunday. "This committee hearing is going to happen right here in Milwaukee, and I'm very, very, very grateful for that."

Johnson credited state Sen. Dora Drake for her leadership on the legislation and bipartisan efforts that made the Milwaukee hearing possible. He also thanked state Sen. Corey Tomczyk for co-authoring the bill and bringing the Committee on Transportation and Local Government meeting to Milwaukee.

The mayor emphasized that safety on Milwaukee streets remains a top priority for his administration, which has implemented multiple approaches, including street redesigns, enhanced pedestrian safety measures, and protected bike lanes.

"Red light running is a part of the reckless driving problem, and the city has formally requested and called for state legislation that would allow for red light cameras as a new method for holding these reckless drivers in our city accountable," Johnson said.

During Monday's hearing, community members and stakeholder groups are expected to testify about traffic safety cameras as a tool to address dangerous driving in neighborhoods where residents live, work and children play.

Milwaukee has committed to Vision Zero, an initiative aimed at eliminating deaths and life-changing injuries caused by traffic crashes.

