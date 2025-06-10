Milwaukee residents express mixed views on proposed red light cameras to curb reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — Leaders in Milwaukee and at the state level are trying once again to have cameras placed near traffic lights throughout the city.

This time, there are restrictions on where the cameras could be placed and how many are allowed in each district.

"It's (reckless driving) getting real bad out here," Milwaukee resident, Marques Hill said.

When asked if he would support red light cameras in the city, Hill was supportive. "Oh I definitely would support that if it's gonna cut back on hazardous driving and put awareness out there," he said.

The Safe Roads Save Lives Act is being proposed by state Senators LaTonya Johnson and Dora Drake, who represent much of the city's north side. It's re-imagined legislation that would allow for additional monitoring around the city.

The legislation is in partnership with Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his plans for Vision Zero. Which is a city-wide project to eliminate death and life-changing injuries caused by traffic-related causes in Milwaukee.

"People feel free to do such cuz they don't see a cop around and they're like ok I can do what I want and unfortunately I see that a lot," Hill said.

The proposal would limit each city district to five cameras, and tickets would only be issued to drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 15 miles per hour.

Not all residents are convinced the measure will be effective. David Uttal-Veroff, an East Side resident, expressed skepticism about the approach.

"People are just gonna slow down at the traffic lights and then they're just gonna speed up again," Uttal-Veroff said.

He also questioned whether this attempt would succeed where previous efforts have failed. "Well given the track record, it does seem like maybe it's time to go back to the drawing board and actually come up with a different solution," he said.

Another concern raised by Uttal-Veroff is privacy. "There gonna be used for other things too. For like surveillance, it sorta makes you a bit paranoid that you're being watched," he said.

The Safe Roads Save Lives Act is expected to be formally introduced in the legislature later this week.

