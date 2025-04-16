Reckless driving victim urges Milwaukee residents to shape Vision Zero plan

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is looking for public feedback to help reach its goal of eliminating all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037.

The Vision Zero Action Plan draft is now open for public comment and the leaders of the initiative want more community involvement.

"We want to check in one more time with people and ask, 'did we get this right? Is there anything else that needs to be added?' No plan is a perfect set in stone thing. We are going to be amending and adding new actions as well," Vision Zero Policy Director, Jessica Wineberg explained.

The group hosted an open house Tuesday evening at the Villard Square Library.

“The recklessness is ridiculous nowadays,” Tina Ortiz said.

Ortiz attended the open house to learn more about the plan and provide feedback. She knows reckless driving all too well.

She shared that her life changed on April 6, 2018, when she was hit by a drunk driver.

“She left me for dead—it was a hit and run,” Ortiz said.

As a result of the crash, Ortiz lost her leg and now advocates for safer roads to prevent others from experiencing similar trauma.

“I'm being here at Vision Zero to get my education and to pass it on,” Ortiz said. “I want other people to be educated as well to understand the plans and the purpose.”

The draft of the Vision Zero Action Plan includes proposals for safer streets, accountability in the justice system, and public education on traffic laws, among other initiatives.

“It means everything to me. The safer the better,” Ortiz added.

According to the city, 68 people were killed by traffic violence in Milwaukee in 2024.

A number that is too high for Milwaukee resident Andre Clavelli.

“Vision Zero is important. No deaths is even better than what we currently have,” Clavelli said.

If all goes well, the Vision Zero team plans to present a final plan to the Common Council by May, with the goal of having it signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson in June.

“Vision Zero, it's going to go—watch what I tell you. It's starting here—it's going to shoot like a rocket,” Ortiz concluded.

Community members interested in learning more are invited to the next open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Mitchell Street Library.

Click here for more information.

This is the link to the survey for the plan.

