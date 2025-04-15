Your voice matters: Milwaukee seeks community feedback on Vision Zero Action Plan

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is looking for public feedback to help reach its lofty goal of eliminating all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037.

"The City of Milwaukee is making important progress towards our Vision Zero goal," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a letter to the City. "While there continues to be too many people seriously injured or killed on our streets, the safe systems approach is working. Reckless driving justifiably remains a top concern here, so, there is broad support for the actions we have taken. As you will see in this plan, there is also a commitment to develop new approaches, adapting our response to the scourge of danger on our roads."

The Vision Zero Action Plan includes seven strategies:

• Build Safe Streets for All Users, Prioritizing the Most Dangerous Roads

• Support Accountability in the Justice System with a Focus on Prevention

• Foster Vibrant, People Centered Places

• Promote Traffic Safety through Communication, Encouragement, and Education

• Ensure Timely and Effective EMS and Medical Care

• Advocate for Safer Vehicles

• Champion State-Level Changes

Within the broader strategies, there are 100 action items the City plans to take with the help of the community.

Johnson said these efforts are already paying with Milwaukee seeing an 8 percent decrease in traffic fatalities in the past year.

The community is invited to an open house Tuesday to learn about what has been done and what more is planned. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th St., Milwaukee.

No formal open presentation is planned, so attendees are welcome to come and go at their convenience.

A second open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 at Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee.

Those who are unable to attend the open houses can view the full Vision Zero Action Plan online and provide feedback on the City's website.

