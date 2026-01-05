A Milwaukee mother whose home went up in flames last week says she's overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support after TMJ4 viewers helped raise nearly $7,000 and donated clothing, furniture and school supplies.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Milwaukee mother thankful her children survived but devastated after family home burns down

Courtney Turrentine was still processing the trauma of nearly losing her children when our story first aired. Days later, she's leaning on the community and reflecting on the firefighters whose actions saved her family, as the loss of her Buffum Street home sets in.

TMJ4 Courtney Turrentine and Gideon Verdin discuss the outpouring of support

"I'm glad they found my babies," Turrentine said.

"I think today is one of the first days where I'm like, damn, I'm homeless — like for real," Turrentine said.

Watch: Milwaukee mother overwhelmed by community support after house fire nearly claims children

Milwaukee mother overwhelmed by community support after house fire nearly claims children

Her sons spent the night in the hospital. One suffered burns to his feet, something she didn't even realize at first.

"Nobody knew my baby boy burnt his feet — I found that out yesterday, so every day is just something new," Turrentine said.

TMJ4 3300 block of North Buffum Street near Townsend

But amid the devastation, Turrentine says what saved her children and changed everything was the quick action of Milwaukee firefighters.

"To get a call saying your house is on fire — and we can't find your baby — that was the part for me," Turrentine said.

Her 12-year-old son escaped through a third-floor window and helped firefighters locate his nonverbal brother.

"He did everything a big brother should — I'm exceptionally proud of you," Turrentine said.

Fire Deputy Chief Travis Jones says this is what firefighters train for.

"We're just regular people thrust into an extraordinary situation — and we have to depend on that training," Jones said.

TMJ4 Fire Deputy Chief Travis Jones

Seconds mattered in the rescue.

"One of the children in the window — that kind of raises your heart rate right away, and you go right into rescue mode. The fire becomes secondary," Jones said.

"When you can't see, it heightens other senses. Time is of the essence," Jones said.

TMJ4's Gideon Verdin recently went through firefighter training with Milwaukee Fire, experiencing firsthand how difficult search and rescue can be in darkness and smoke.

TMJ4

And now a second rescue effort, led by the community, is underway.

"It's not just money — it's help. Shoes, coats, book bags… people I don't even know," Turrentine said.

After our story aired, viewers helped raise nearly $7,000, along with clothing, furniture, school supplies, and hope. Go Fund Me : https://gofund.me/df25fa81a

TMJ4 After our story aired, viewers helped raise nearly $7000, along with clothing, furniture, school supplies, and hope.

"The fire department is an extension of our citizens… and then for the community to wrap their arms around this family — that's extraordinary," Jones said.

"If I could say anything — don't lose faith," Turrentine said.

As she works to secure a new home for her family and the donations continue, Turrentine says one thing is certain.

"As long as I got my kids, I'm cool," Turrentine said.

Turrentine says she's overwhelmed by the support — much of it coming from complete strangers.

"I thank you so much," she said, adding that the outpouring reminded her there is still "so much good" in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip