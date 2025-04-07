Monday, I had the privilege of training with the Milwaukee Fire Department. And to be honest—I didn’t think I could make it through.

We did a little bit of everything. We busted through doors. We crawled into buildings filled with smoke. We even went into a room that was on fire. It gave me a real look at what firefighters go through each and every day.

TMJ4 Gideon with his Team of trainees



The gear alone weighs nearly 70 pounds. Every step, every motion, felt like I was carrying a full backpack while running a marathon. But that was just the beginning.

My first challenge was a smoke-filled search and rescue. There was zero visibility. I had to crawl on my hands and knees, listening closely for voices or movement—anything that might help me find a victim in the dark.

TMJ4 FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING



The first one was a child-like body. You’d be surprised how heavy those bodies are—really heavy. The other was an adult body, which really wore me out. The smoke was intense. I couldn’t see anything in front of me. It was all about what you could hear and working with your team.

The next challenge was climbing. Two stories straight up, on a narrow ladder. Every step made me feel the weight of the job—both physically and mentally. This was not easy. It takes focus and strength just to get to the top, let alone do your job when you're up there.

TMJ4 FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING



Then came the door breach. I grabbed a heavy tool and learned how to force open a locked door. With adrenaline rushing, I realized something important—every second matters. If you hesitate, someone could die. It was loud, fast, and intense.

TMJ4 FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING



And then—the hose. It’s powerful and heavy. It takes real teamwork to keep it steady. A stream of water shot forward like a wild animal fighting to break free.

Watch: Can a TV news reporter take the heat? Gideon Verdin accepts challenge for Milwaukee Firefighter Day

Can a reporter handle the heat as a Milwaukee firefighter?

Trying to control it was like taming something alive, I thought while struggling to hold the line steady. But just when I thought I had seen it all—the heat came.

TMJ4 FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING



We entered a dark building to the sounds of fire crackling and roaring. It was a live fire simulation. The flames were real, and the danger felt just as real. As we crawled forward, the temperature rose fast. My body was soaked with sweat. My breathing grew heavier.

We made it to a mock living room that was engulfed in flames. I could feel the heat through my gloves. My arms, my neck, even my ears burned under the helmet.

TMJ4 CAN A REPORTER TAKE THE HEAT?



This is where the phrase "can you take the heat?" becomes real. This training gave me a message I won’t forget: every time a firefighter runs into a burning home, they’re risking everything. The danger is real. The heat is punishing. And their bravery? Undeniable.

Today didn’t just give me a glimpse—it gave me deep respect. This job isn’t just about strength. It’s about grit, precision, and heart. Recruits train like this every day for 16 weeks. Firefighters live it for a lifetime.

A special thanks to the brave men and women at MFD for allowing me to train with them,.

TMJ4 GIDEON VERDIN AT FIRE FIGHTER TRAINING



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip