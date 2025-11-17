Milwaukee man charged with killing tenant and woman found in alley

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged with allegedly killing his tenant and shooting and killing a woman who was later found in an alley, with her nonverbal child found wandering miles away.

Alleged confession to killings

According to a criminal complaint, Kevin Griffin allegedly admitted to the killings, telling investigators that he shot his tenant, identified as Terrance Wilder, in a fit of rage after claiming to have “just lost it.”

Griffin allegedly told investigators that before the shooting, he had gone up to confront Wilder about leaving the back doors of the residence, which they shared, open. That’s when he said he discovered that Wilder was allegedly “in the middle of a drug deal,” according to the complaint.

He also allegedly told investigators that the woman, identified as Anya Raymond, 31, had been in the room with T.W. when he was shot and that she “was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

During a search of Griffin’s home on Nov. 9, Wilder was found on his bed lying face up with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the complaint.

Raymond’s body was found in an alley near 41st Street and Hampton Avenue on Nov. 5.

The criminal complaint details the alleged moments leading up to Raymond’s death, with Griffin saying that after he allegedly shot and killed Wilder, Raymond begged for her life, claiming that she wouldn’t tell anyone.

Prosecutors also say Griffin told them that Raymond suggested the two go somewhere and “kick it.”

Child allegedly abandoned after mother's murder

The two then allegedly got into Griffin’s car, with Raymond’s child in the back seat. During the car ride, Griffin claims that Raymond reached into her purse and pulled out a knife and mace, telling detectives that he “hit her and then I was like **** it,” and that he “shot her too.”

After carrying out the alleged shooting, he told investigators that he dumped her body in the alley and ditched his gun near train tracks by a school.

After disposing of her body, he claims to have taken her child back to his house, put the child in Raymond’s car, and driven the child to a separate location where he allegedly told the child to wait for his mother to come get him.

The child was later found by police wandering the street miles away around 4 a.m. near 9th Street and Keefe Avenue on Nov. 5.

What’s next

Griffin is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; one count of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the complaint.

He was in court on Sunday, Nov. 16, where his cash bond was set at $500,000, according to court records.

Griffin is due back in court on Nov. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

