Milwaukee man charged after two shootings that left three people dead

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with two shootings that left three people dead earlier this week.

Michael D. Williams, 26, is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

The first shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, near North 27th Street and Atkinson Avenue in Milwaukee. The victims were identified as 64-year-old Marcus Smith and 50-year-old Sandra Lee.

In surveillance video released by authorities, one of the victims can be seen running down the street, with another person chasing after while firing a gun.

A second shooting happened about an hour later near North 31st Street and Glendale, leaving 44-year-old Lakendrick Roby dead.

According to the criminal complaint, a family member told police that Williams has been "having mental health and drug abuse issues." The family member also said that Williams had stated that God told him to kill family members.

