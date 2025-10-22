New video shows moments before 2 people shot, killed walking down Milwaukee street

Editor's note: The moment of the shooting is not shown, but the video may be graphic for some readers.

MILWAUKEE— New surveillance video shows the moments before two people were shot and killed by an unknown person while walking down a Milwaukee street over the weekend.

In the video, someone can be seen running down the street, with another person chasing after them with a gun and firing. The shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 19, around 9:20 p.m. near 27th Street and Atkinson Avenue in Milwaukee.

Watch: Video shows moments before 2 people shot, killed walking down Milwaukee street

Surveillance video shows moments before deadly shooting of 2 people by unknown suspect

The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Marcus Smith and 50-year-old Sandra Lee by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A suspect in the shooting, a 26-year-old, was found a short distance away and taken into custody, according to Milwaukee police.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

