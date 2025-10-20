Two killed in double shooting near 27th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday near 27th and Atkinson in the city's Garden Homes neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed to TMJ4 News that two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee Police were on the scene at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, canvassing the area for evidence.

It's unclear what led up to the gunfire or whether any arrests have been made.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information and our team is working to verify the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will continue to provide updates both on-air and online.

