Milwaukee leaders seek tougher rules for repeat landlord offenders

MILWAUKEE — Some city alders and housing advocates are sending a clear message to problem landlords across Milwaukee: fix unsafe living conditions or they could soon face steep daily fines.

During a press conference at City Hall on Monday, leaders outlined a proposed “chronic violator” ordinance aimed at holding repeat offenders accountable for ongoing health and safety code violations in rental properties.

Alderman Bob Bauman, who is working on the measure, said the ordinance would allow the city to issue daily fines as high as $10,000 to $20,000 to landlords who repeatedly fail to provide essential services such as heat, water and safe living conditions. “If a landlord qualified as a chronic offender of basic health, safety and welfare provisions in rental properties, we would have the authority to issue significant fines — 10,000, 20,000… 10,000 dollars a day,” Bauman said.

The proposal is designed to establish a clear legal definition for “chronic violators” based on the number and severity of documented infractions over a specified period. Bauman said the ordinance would give the city “real teeth” to address landlords who have viewed previous fines as the cost of doing business rather than an incentive to comply.

City leaders said the ordinance follows an alarming spike in emergency evacuations and property placards this winter. Since November, 11 buildings have been deemed uninhabitable by the Department of Neighborhood Services — most due to lack of heat during prolonged bouts of subfreezing weather. One of the largest evacuations happened last week at a 36‑unit building near 28th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, where more than 50 tenants had to leave with little warning.

“The things that I’ve been seeing… the things that I’ve been hearing — it’s very upsetting to me. It’s very upsetting,” said Zora Davis, a Milwaukee resident and aspiring landlord who attended Tuesday’s event. “Nobody should be living in those types of conditions.”

Alderman Sharlen Moore, who represents one of the neighborhoods most impacted by recent shutdowns, emphasized prevention over crisis response. “Enough is enough. We have to protect families before tragedy strikes — not after,” Moore said.

Moore also noted that Wisconsin state law limits how much power cities have to regulate landlords directly, saying those restrictions make it harder for Milwaukee to crack down on problem properties before conditions become dangerous.

Tenant rights groups attending the press conference distributed flyers detailing how residents can file complaints with DNS, request emergency inspections, and connect with nonprofit organizations that provide relocation aid. Leaders encouraged renters to document conditions with photos and videos to strengthen their case.

However, some were skeptical of the solutions up for discussion on Monday.

“This isn’t new — tenants have been living like this for years, and nothing changes,” said Vince Toney, another Milwaukee resident at the press conference. “I’m glad they’re talking about big fines, but talk doesn’t keep the heat on or the water running. We need to see action, not just promises.”

The proposed ordinance still needs to be brought to Common Council, which could come within the next two months if the measure is fast‑tracked. Supporters said the timing is critical given the ongoing winter season and the health risks posed by prolonged exposure to cold in unsafe housing.

City officials pledged to continue proactive inspections and target buildings owned by landlords with prior violations. “This is about accountability,” Bauman said. “It’s about sending a message that this behavior will no longer be tolerated in Milwaukee.”

Residents who believe their rental unit is unsafe — including those without heat during the winter months — can contact the Department of Neighborhood Services at 414‑286‑2268 or file a complaint online at city.milwaukee.gov/DNS.

