Milwaukee apartment evacuated after heating, water fail amid dangerous cold

As dangerously cold weather descends on Milwaukee, residents of one apartment building are being evacuated after the building lost heat and running water.
The Department of Neighborhood Services issued an emergency order to Berrada Properties on Tuesday, giving the company until noon Thursday to fix the problems at an apartment complex at 2829 Wisconsin Avenue. When that deadline passed, city officials declared the building uninhabitable.
The Department of Neighborhood Services said no one may reoccupy the building until inspectors confirm the heating has been repaired and water service restored.
