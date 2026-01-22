Milwaukee apartment evacuated after heating, water fail amid dangerous cold

As dangerously cold weather descends on Milwaukee, residents of one apartment building are being evacuated after the building lost heat and running water.

The Department of Neighborhood Services issued an emergency order to Berrada Properties on Tuesday, giving the company until noon Thursday to fix the problems at an apartment complex at 2829 Wisconsin Avenue. When that deadline passed, city officials declared the building uninhabitable.

The Department of Neighborhood Services said no one may reoccupy the building until inspectors confirm the heating has been repaired and water service restored.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip