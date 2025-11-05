MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders hosted a reckless driving panel Tuesday night to address the ongoing issue.
The event, moderated by Sen. LaTonya Johnson, featured Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, District Attorney Kent Lovern, and City Attorney Evan Goyke.
Residents had the chance to write down questions as the city leaders answered.
"We have to work and use all the tools we have at our disposal," Mayor Johnson said during the panel.
Watch: Milwaukee leaders, residents discuss solutions to combat reckless driving
Tools like the latest law signed by Governor Tony Evers that gives police the right to tow cars from reckless driving offenders, exploring red light cameras, and redesigning roadways.
"I'm happy with the progress, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. We're constantly losing lives," resident Taffie Foster-Toney said.
Residents asked questions about deadly police pursuits, repeat reckless driving offenders and how the community can help put a stop to it.
"People are losing their lives, and we have to do something," Angela Marion said.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.