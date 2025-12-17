Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan’s federal trial: Live updates from Day 3

MILWAUKEE — Day three of testimony begins Wednesday in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan.

Judge Dugan faces federal charges for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest by federal agents. The case centers on events that unfolded when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at the courthouse to arrest Eduardo Flores Ruiz.

Flores Ruiz pleaded guilty in September to being in the U.S. illegally and was deported Nov. 14.

Dugan has pleaded not guilty and maintained from the beginning that she did nothing wrong. Prosecutors indicated they expect to finish presenting their evidence by the end of the third day.

Then it will be up to the defense whether to put on a case.

9:04 a.m. – The first witness is Stephanie Garbo, chief court administrator at the Milwaukee courthouse.

9 a.m. - Judge Adleman has arrived, bringing in jury.

8:55 a.m. – Federal prosecutors have arrived.

8:54 a.m. – Judge Dugan has arrived at court.

