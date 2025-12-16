Milwaukee judge testifies against colleague in federal immigration trial

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge testified against her colleague during the second day of a federal trial, delivering what prosecutors likely view as damaging testimony about unusual courtroom behavior.

Judge Hannah Dugan faces federal charges for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest by federal agents. The case centers on events that unfolded when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at the courthouse to arrest Eduardo Flores Ruiz.

Judge Kristella Cervera, who worked in a courtroom adjacent to Dugan's, testified as a key government witness. Cervera described being pulled into a conversation Dugan initiated with federal agents in a public hallway.

"I was shocked," Cervera told jurors when asked about her reaction to learning the FBI was investigating Dugan for her alleged actions that day.

When prosecutors asked why she felt shocked, Cervera responded with testimony that could prove pivotal for the government's case.

"Judges should not be helping defendants evade arrests," Cervera said.

Watch: Investigative journalist John Diedrich provides trial analysis

Investigative journalist John Diedrich provides trial analysis

Cervera described Dugan as appearing "irritated" with the agents' presence and said Dugan repeatedly questioned whether they had proper legal paperwork to make the arrest. According to testimony, Dugan then directed the agents to take up the issue with the Chief Judge.

Five of the six federal agents who were present outside Dugan's courtroom that day have testified. The defense team has pushed back against claims that Dugan's actions disrupted their arrest plan in the public hallway, arguing she was following a draft policy.

Defense attorneys contend Dugan was confused about proper procedures due to unclear guidance from the chief judge. Prosecutors maintain that hallway arrests were routine business for ICE, despite increased media attention during that period.

The testimony revealed that two other arrests had occurred at the courthouse in the weeks leading up to the incident involving Flores Ruiz. The chief judge had issued a press release about the arrests, which intensified media coverage and raised tensions around courthouse immigration enforcement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip