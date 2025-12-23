Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan will seek new trial, court filing shows

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan will seek a new trial, her attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge Hannah Dugan's defense plans to seek an overturn of felony conviction

Dugan was accused of helping an undocumented immigrant escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Jurors reached a split verdict in her federal trial. She was found guilty of a felony obstruction charge but acquitted on a separate misdemeanor count of concealing a person from arrest.

Tuesday’s motion for a new trial represents one of the first steps in what could be a long legal battle following the verdict.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

