Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan will seek new trial, court filing shows

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan will seek a new trial, her attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday.
Dugan was accused of helping an undocumented immigrant escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Jurors reached a split verdict in her federal trial. She was found guilty of a felony obstruction charge but acquitted on a separate misdemeanor count of concealing a person from arrest.
Tuesday’s motion for a new trial represents one of the first steps in what could be a long legal battle following the verdict.
