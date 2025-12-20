Judge Hannah Dugan's defense plans to seek an overturn of felony conviction

MILWAUKEE — A federal jury has convicted Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan on a felony obstruction charge while acquitting her on a misdemeanor concealing charge, setting up what her defense team says will be a continued legal battle.

The mixed verdict came after a four-day trial where federal prosecutors called 19 witnesses and the defense called four. Jury deliberations lasted approximately six hours.

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman has not yet set a sentencing date as Dugan's defense team seeks to have the felony verdict set aside. The defense plans to focus on how Adelman responded to two key jury questions seeking clarity about what Dugan knew regarding the federal agents' arrest warrant and who it was for.

"The verdict encompasses the problem with how the questions were answered. Our main argument is going to be how the questions were answered," said Steven Biskupic, Dugan's attorney and a former U.S. Attorney.

"They were essentially the same questions, and in count one it's answered one way, and in count two it's answered another," Biskupic said.

Biskupic described the mixed verdict as a "big thing from the defense perspective."

He pointed out that if the "same elements," meaning alleged conduct of count one, are in count two, why different conclusions?

When asked about the chances of getting Judge Adelman to set aside the felony verdict, Biskupic acknowledged the challenge ahead.

"You're not going to get it overturned unless you ask for it, and obviously, we are going to ask for it. What are the odds — all of that depends on the strength of the issues and the record you developed," Biskupic said.

Biskupic described Dugan as a good person who has a good support system to help her get through this challenge.

Interim U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel addressed the case after the verdict.

"We weren't trying to make an example out of anyone. This was necessary to hold Judge Dugan accountable because of the actions she took," Schimel said.

