Milwaukee food desert could lose its only nearby full‑scale grocery

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee grocery store that has served a federally recognized food desert since 2022 is on the brink of closure.

Maurice Wince, owner of Sherman Park Grocery Store, issued a call for support Tuesday, saying the store needs “urgent assistance and community support to keep our doors open.”

Wince said the store is the only African American-owned, full-scale grocery store in Wisconsin.

“Our mission directly addresses childhood obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease and other diet-related health conditions by providing access to fresh, affordable and nutritious food options,” he said.

Wince and his wife, Yashika, opened the store at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Fond du Lac Avenue in July 2022, providing the Sherman Park neighborhood with fresh, local produce.

“We've heard the people's cries, and we've heard the people's needs,” he said during the store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Before the store opened, neighbors told TMJ4 they had to travel several miles to buy fresh food.

Despite their commitment to the community, Wince said the store has faced several challenges, including increased food costs passed on to customers at minimal margins, a temporary interruption in SNAP benefits and flood-related damage that destroyed equipment and inventory. He also cited theft as a factor.

“We are respectfully calling on the city of Milwaukee, local, state and federal agencies, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, foundations and community partners to assist us in any way possible to keep our doors open,” he said.

Wince said the store is seeking volunteers and professional help with operations, financial organization, strategic planning and legal and compliance matters.

“Sherman Park Grocery Store remains fully committed to the community, the city, the county, and the state,” Wince said. “We are willing to do whatever it takes to sustain our operations and continue serving as a vital community asset.”

