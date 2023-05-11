MILWAUKEE — Sherman Park Grocery is an oasis in one of Milwaukee’s food deserts. Husband and wife team Maurice Wince and Yashica Spears are developers and investors in the Sherman Park neighborhood, and are committed to bringing fresh and healthy food options to their community.

“During learning and listening sessions, we heard Food Desert store over and over," said Maurice.

They were determined to change that narrative. The Sherman Park Grocery opened in July of 2022, bringing a full-scale grocery store to a neighborhood whose residents had depended on nearby gas stations for prepackaged snacks as food.

Though not as large as some groceries, the shelves are thoughtfully stocked with all the staples that you can imagine. In addition, there is a hot and cold deli, fresh fruits and vegetables, and ingredients specific to the recipes of their patrons.

A hidden gem within this gem is the hydroponic garden upstairs from the store. The fact that they grow many of their own plants guarantees freshness year-round.

Hat’s off to Sherman Park Grocery for responding to the need for a centrally located grocery store!

The store is located at 4315 W Fond Du Lac Ave. For more information, visit ShermanParkGrocery.com.

