Metcalfe Park neighbors brace for Pick 'n Save closure: 'It's sad'

MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood are expressing deep concern as their local Pick 'n Save grocery store on 35th and North Avenue is set to close on July 18, potentially creating a food desert in the area.

"I was just devastated, you know," said Carolyn Carroll, who lives across the street from the store.

Carroll has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and has enjoyed living just steps away from the Pick 'n Save.

"When I first moved over here 15 years ago, I asked the Lord to put me somewhere where there's a grocery store, where I can shop and everything, right? And he put me right here in this spot. And, you know, to knowing that they are gonna go, you know, it's just sad. You know, it's really sad," Carroll said.

The closure will force residents to travel significantly farther for groceries. Some nearby alternatives with fresh produce include a Save A Lot store over a mile east on West Fond Du Lac Avenue or the Sherman Park Grocery Store about two miles north.

This increased distance creates particular hardship for many residents without personal transportation.

"A lot of our people that live in a building we don't have cars where we can get to where we need to get, you know," Carroll said.

The situation has prompted community action.

Metcalfe Park Community Bridges held an emergency town hall meeting Monday where elected officials, community groups, and neighbors gathered to discuss potential solutions.

Some at the meeting suggested establishing a food co-op to serve the community's needs.

Grover Williams II, another local resident, shared his vision for the space: "I like to see another grocery store. I would like to see a minority owned grocery store in there."

He told TMJ4 he stopped shopping there about a year-and-a-half ago due to the quality of the products and environment created around the store.

"I was disappointed, but at the same time, stop stealing," said Williams II.

He said he'll adapt and find a way through in hopes of seeing something new across the street.

For the over 30 tenants in Carroll's building and many others in the neighborhood, finding a quick solution is critical.

"It is very important. We have 34 tenants living up in this building, and we rely on that, you know, and the pharmacy over there, you know," Carroll said.

The closure will leave a significant gap in the community. As Carroll put it: "It's gonna leave a big hole. Pick 'n Save is going to be missed. Truly missed."

Metcalfe Park Community Bridges will now host a strategic session, day of action, as well as a rally and march in the coming days. The rally and march is set to take place on July 18, the same day the grocery store is set to close.

