Pick 'n Save closing 5 Milwaukee-area locations

MILWAUKEE — Grocery chain Pick 'n Save is closing five Milwaukee-area locations, according to a spokesperson.

The following locations will be closed:

1735 W. Silver Spring Drive, Glendale

3701 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee

2355 N 35th Street, Milwaukee

2931 S. Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee

2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek

"We will offer each impacted associate the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location," a statement from the spokesperson said. "This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure long-term health of our business."

