Pick 'n Save closing 5 Milwaukee-area locations

MILWAUKEE — Grocery chain Pick 'n Save is closing five Milwaukee-area locations, according to a spokesperson.
The following locations will be closed:
1735 W. Silver Spring Drive, Glendale
3701 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee
2355 N 35th Street, Milwaukee
2931 S. Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee
2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek
"We will offer each impacted associate the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location," a statement from the spokesperson said. "This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure long-term health of our business."
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.