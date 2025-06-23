Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Pick 'n Save closing 5 Milwaukee-area locations

Groceries
WCPO
Woman shopping in a grocery store.
Groceries
Grocery stores dealing with disruption of meat supply
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Grocery chain Pick 'n Save is closing five Milwaukee-area locations, according to a spokesperson.

The following locations will be closed:
1735 W. Silver Spring Drive, Glendale
3701 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee
2355 N 35th Street, Milwaukee
2931 S. Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee
2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek

"We will offer each impacted associate the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location," a statement from the spokesperson said. "This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure long-term health of our business."

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones