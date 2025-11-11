Milwaukee family waits for justice months after fatal hit-and-run as court delays continue

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family continues to wait for justice nearly 11 months after losing their matriarch in a hit-and-run crash, as court delays have stalled the case against the suspected driver.

Beverly Fair was killed in a hit-and-run on January 4 near North 34th Street and West Lloyd Street. Investigators believe 31-year-old Donte Miller is responsible for Beverly's death.

"The waiting is agony," Beverly's daughter, Jazmen Fair, said.

According to court records, Miller was assigned a public defender in early June. However, in mid-September, Miller requested a new attorney. A status conference ended Monday morning because the State Public Defender's Office still hasn't found a new attorney for Miller.

"It's been at a standstill like we've been waiting for decisions to be made," Jazmen said.

The delays have forced the Fair family to navigate both grief and frustration with the justice system throughout 2025.

"How long and how many times are defendants going to be allowed to say I want a new attorney," Jazmen said.

"He had a lawyer, and now we're waiting for him to find another," she added.

The ongoing delays have taken an emotional toll on the family as they seek closure.

"Sometimes it feels like he's in control, like we've been picking up his pieces all freaking year," Fair said.

The State Public Defender's Office declined to comment on the case. However, Wisconsin has faced a public defender shortage that has led to case backlogs and delays in the justice system.

Jazmen Fair said she understands Miller has a right to representation and fair court proceedings, but the delays prevent their family from healing.

"I would like for there to be more consideration for the surviving families so that they don't have to be dragged through the trauma every single month so that they don't have to go through years of this type of thing," she said.

"I definitely would like to see more progress made," Jazmen Fair said.

The family hopes progress is made at Miller's next court appearance, scheduled for next month.

