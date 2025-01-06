'She was the best of all of us': Family of hit-and-run victim holds vigil, urges driver to come forward

MILWAUKEE — Family members came together in their grief to hold a vigil for 70-year-old Beverly Fair.

Fair was a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was described as selfless and kind, someone who pushed for excellence.

"I'm hurting. I don't understand," Fair's husband, Charles Fair, said tearfully during the vigil.

Fair was riding in a car with her grandson shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when another driver crashed into them.

The striking vehicle was traveling an estimated 60-80 mph, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jordan Fair said he was following the speed limit when the collision occurred. He remembers the car spinning and feeling as if he was about to die.

Jordan crawled through a window to get out of the car, focused on his grandmother.

Jordan and Beverly Fair were very close.

"Life is short. Get closer to God. Get closer with people in your family because you never know when that time is going to come," Jordan said.

"She was the best of all of us," Fair's daughter, Shyla Deacon, told TMJ4 News.

Deacon raved about her mother, who loved the Milwaukee Bucks and watching tennis.

She was a mother to five children and married to her husband for 46 years.

"I can't sleep. This is the worst pain I've ever felt in my life," Deacon said.

Video shows some of the crash's aftermath, with a car ending up on a front lawn.

"We forgive him for what he did, but we want justice served, so we want him to turn himself in," Deacon said about the suspect.

The Milwaukee Police Department says officers were trying to catch up with a speeding car to attempt a traffic stop and rendered aid when they came upon the crash.

Deacon believes it is important for others to know who her mother was.

She struggles to understand why reckless driving in Milwaukee continues to take lives.

"Where is the common decency when you get behind the wheel?" Deacon wondered. "Slow down. Consider other people. Consider your family when you're putting someone else's family in danger. Consider your own."

If you have any information, contact MPD or Crimestoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

