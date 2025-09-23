Milwaukee Critical Response Team supports community after second youth death

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old girl was found shot and killed on a Milwaukee sidewalk Sunday night, marking the second child killed by gunfire on the same street in less than a week.

Azoria Jones was found lifeless near 75th and Silver Spring around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot followed by screaming.

The shooting occurred less than a week after 11-year-old Deon "Mister" Sargent was shot and killed just down Silver Spring near 68th Street.

"Just as a parent, I can't imagine what her parents are going through," said Dee-Dee Davis, who works with the City of Milwaukee's Critical Response Team.

Davis and her team respond to scenes of violence to connect and comfort families and neighbors affected by trauma.

"Seeing something so traumatic should not ever be common, and it should not be looked at as normal," Davis said.

The Critical Response Team offers resources and support to those impacted by violence.

"People need to feel supported and heard, and that's a lot of what our team is here to do," Davis said.

The recent deaths highlight a troubling trend in Milwaukee. Homicides are up 8% in the city so far this year, according to police data. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's public data shows 20 people 18 and under have died due to homicide this year.

The 15-year-old's murder comes less than a week after the shooting death of 11-year-old Deon Sargent.

"As a mom, as a former educator, it's rough," Davis said.

She encourages parents and guardians to reach out on behalf of their kids in order to connect them with activities and mentorship.

"A lot of us are mentors for this work and outside of this work. So don't hesitate to reach out to us. Do we have all the answers? No, but can we try to help? However, we can, absolutely, I'm happy to help," Davis said.

Learn more: https://city.milwaukee.gov/doa/Services-and-Programs/staysafe/Community

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as the Milwaukee Police Department continues to look for a suspect or suspects.

