One killed in shooting near 74th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 10:19 p.m. near 74th and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee.

Watch: What we know about the deadly shooting investigation

Police said the unidentified victim, who appeared to be 15-20 years old, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

