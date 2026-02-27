Milwaukee County Sheriff decides against use of facial recognition technology

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has decided against the use of facial recognition technology.

The department originally signed an intent agreement with Biometrica last August.

The technology works by using cameras or images to capture a person's face, mapping key features like the distance between the eyes or the shape of the nose to create a digital "faceprint." That profile is then compared to stored images, helping investigators generate leads. Investigators would still need to provide enough evidence for probable cause to issue an arrest or warrant.

In a statement released Friday, Sheriff Denita R. Ball said the decision came after "a thoughtful evaluation and meaningful dialogue with community stakeholders and leaders."

"My discussions with local advocates highlighted valid concerns regarding how such data could be accessed or perceived in the current national climate."

Ball said the decision is "not a retreat from innovation."

The Milwaukee Police Department issued a ban on such technology earlier this month following public outcry.

