Milwaukee County residents and food pantries prepare for SNAP benefit cuts

CUDAHY, WI — Food pantries across Milwaukee County are preparing for increased demand as the government shutdown threatens to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits starting Nov. 1.

Olivia Joy, who is employed and has relied on food share benefits for years, received a concerning notification on her EBT app last week.

"We got a notification on our EBT food share app stating that our November benefits will be no longer available starting Nov. 1," Joy said.

The uncertainty has created anxiety for families like Joy's, who depend on the assistance.

"It's really frustrating that I can't really do anything about it," Joy said.

At a press conference on Thursday, Wisconsin Democrats called for Republicans to release contingency funds that could keep SNAP running for weeks nationwide. Representatives Christine Sinicki and Chris Larson called out U.S. Representative Bryan Steil and his colleagues for the holdup.

"While they are funding a campaign of fear, by putting money forward for ICE, they're refusing to fund our neediest and the people who are at their lowest," Larson said.

Republicans, however, place blame on democrats.

"Democrats in the Senate continue to vote to keep the federal government closed, and the consequences of the Chuck Schumer shutdown continue to build," Steil said in a video posted to X on thursday, "Tomorrow, end of the month, funding runs out for SNAP an essential program so many people rely on, people are being hurt because Chuck Schumer is playing to the radical base."

While the back-and-forth continues, food pantries are already seeing the impact. Patrick Higgins, executive director of Project Concern in Cudahy St. Francis, said demand has increased even before the deadline.

"Even over the last week, we've seen an increase in people coming for the first time, and that's what has us wondering about to what degree this will continue," Higgins said.

The pantry is requesting food, clothing, and monetary donations as November 1 approaches. With nearly a quarter million Milwaukee County residents relying on SNAP benefits, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data, the need for assistance could be critical.

"A lot of tough conversations, a lot of tears, a lot of worried people," Higgins said.

For single parents like Joy, the potential loss of benefits creates additional stress about providing for their families.

"As a mother, especially a single parent, you have to try to make ends meet, and you have to try to do your best to make sure you can provide for your children and your child, and it's kind of hard to take in," Joy said.

