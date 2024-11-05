Milwaukee community remembers Alderman Jonathan Brostoff following tragic passing

MILWAUKEE — Passionate, caring, and hardworking are just a handful of words that Jeff Bentoff would use to describe his friend and colleague Jonathan Brostoff.

“He would walk through fire when he believes in something; it's just amazing,” said Bentoff, a member of the Historic Downer BID.

He and countless others are mourning the loss of their dear friend and alderman who died Monday.

“Becoming an alderman, I think, was just the perfect fit for him because he loved the constituent service,” said Bentoff. “He pretty much never—I don't think ever said no to a request to meet, to set up a connection.”

Mike Beiermeister Jeff Bentoff

Brostoff was born in Milwaukee. He graduated from UW-Milwaukee. For the past two years, he served as alderman for the city’s third district, which represents much of the east side.

“I think this neighborhood is really on an upswing, and I think largely due to him,” said Bentoff. “I mean, he did so much work in his now short time.”

Brostoff was an advocate for safer streets for all people. He also worked to fill vacant storefronts and bring businesses into his district.

“He's been working on pedestrian improvements and big infrastructure, and so his legacy is going to be a stronger east side,” said Bentoff. “He is an east side guy through and through.”

During his seven years as a state representative, Brostoff championed several key pieces of legislation, even refusing to cut his hair until his bill for more sign language interpreters was passed into law.

Ryan Laessig is the East Side BID executive director. He will remember Brostoff for being more than just a public servant.

“He’s come to support different community events, like Milwaukee Makers Market, where I got to talk with him and his wife and see his family and just, you know, really see this, this community advocate, this family man, and a person that wants to support Milwaukee,” said Laessig.

Mike Beiermeister Ryan Laessig

Bentoff will remember his friend as someone who always showed up and fought for not just the east side but the entire city.

“Jonathan was somebody who cared about everyone around him,” said Bentoff. “He was a really talented person, a really hard worker. Yeah, he's going to be greatly missed.”

Brostoff was 41 years old.

Statements on the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff:

Milwaukee Jewish Federation:

Milwaukee Jewish Federation mourns the passing of City of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff - Zichrono livracha: May his memory be a blessing. Jonathan was a dedicated and passionate Milwaukeean, a proud member and advocate of the Jewish community and a champion of service and advocacy. Jonathan’s passion for democracy, life of public service and tireless work for the greater good are gifts that will live on. Our deep condolences to his family, friends and constituents, he will be missed. Hamakom yinachem et-chem b'toch sh'ar avelei tzion v'yerushalayim: May you be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.

Brady Street Area Association:

The Brady Street Area Association with our 3rd aldermanic district neighbors mourns the loss of Jonathan Brostoff. As an alderman, he served our community with unwavering dedication, always prioritizing the well-being of our residents and working tirelessly to make our neighborhood a better place for all. Beyond his role in public service, Jonathan was a devoted father, a trusted neighbor, a passionate advocate, and a dear friend to many. Over the years, Jonathan’s collaborative work touched many residents on the East Side. Whether it was through his work on housing, pedestrian safety, and community development, Jonathan’s impact was invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire us.

In this time of loss, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Let us honor his memory by continuing his work and supporting one another. In remembrance of Alder Brostoff’s contributions, the Brady Street Area Association will hold a moment of silence at our upcoming meeting on November 12th at 6:30 p.m. We will also be highlighting mental health resources available in the community.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

“Today, Milwaukee County lost a beloved leader, partner, and dear friend. I am devastated by the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. He was a hard worker, a fierce advocate, a loving husband and father, and a positive influence on everyone who knew him.

“Our friendship goes back to our days of community organizing, where we discovered our shared passion for improving Milwaukee County. From there, Jonathan and I worked our way up, eventually serving together in the Wisconsin State Legislature. Every day, we walked through the halls of the State Capitol to support working families, build healthier communities, and foster a brighter future for our children. After our time in Madison, Jonathan was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, where he continued working on behalf of the people. Jonathan never lost sight of why he ran for office: To make a difference in the lives of all Milwaukeeans.

“Jonathan consistently brought new ideas, contagious energy, and endless optimism to every room he entered. When he saw an opportunity to benefit his constituents, he seized it. When he saw a challenge to overcome, he worked with others to address it. Throughout the years, Jonathan and I remained close friends and colleagues. We should all learn from Jonathan’s leadership, compassion, and genuine love for those around him.

“My heart and prayers are with his wife, their children, and the many Wisconsinites who also consider Jonathan what I did: a dear friend.”

Forward Latino:

“Today our members in Milwaukee and across the state mourn the passing of a truly honorable man, Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. Jonathan’s special gift was the empathy and compassion he had for others, gifts that were an extension of his deeply held Jewish faith. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family. We hope they find comfort in knowing the positive impact he had on so many lives. My his memory be a blessing.”

From Common Council Members: José G. Pérez, Andrea M. Pratt, Mark Chambers, Jr., Robert J. Bauman, Lamont Westmoreland, Milele A. Coggs, DiAndre Jackson, JoCasta Zamarripa, Larresa Taylor, Sharlen P. Moore, Peter Burgelis, Scott Spiker, Marina Dimitrijevic, Russell W. Stamper, II

As colleagues, and as friends, we are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

Jonathan was a loving father and husband, and greeted everyone he met with empathy and kindness. He was also a passionate advocate for the betterment of our community, and dedicated his professional life to the people he represented. It was an honor to have served in office with him, and he will be missed.

Out of respect for his family, we would ask that they be provided the privacy and time to grieve that they most certainly deserve.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

“Jonathan brought a unique energy to his work at City Hall. His passion and dedication were evident every day. No elected official brought more enthusiasm to their work than Jonathan. He was a husband, a father, a son, and, to me, a close friend. My thoughts and sympathy go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."

