Effort to redesign one of Milwaukee's most dangerous streets, North Avenue, picks up speed

MILWAUKEE — The alderman for Milwaukee's 3rd District wants you to join him for a walk next week.

East North Avenue runs through the 3rd District; the city has it listed in its Pedestrian High Injury Network, naming the top 10 most dangerous areas for pedestrians in Milwaukee.

Alderman Jonathan Brostoff is working on a plan to re-design the street and improve the pedestrian experience — and he's inviting the community to tour the area on May 10. Afterward, there will be a discussion about how North Avenue can be reimagined with street improvements.

Brostoff says by enhancing the pedestrian experience you automatically get traffic calming measures. He provided this example, "Protected bike lanes obviously are great for bikers — but they actually have a traffic-calming effect on a street. You're going to see lower speeds and decreased accident rates. It's a simple relatively inexpensive fix to a major problem."

Brostoff says the money to reimagine North Avenue, about $3.8 million, was approved in late 2022.

"Normally this would kind of be your general-purpose revenue — but what's happening here with the TIF is there are going to be some hyper-localized street improvements that we're using that pot of money for."

The alderman is hoping for a big turnout on Wednesday, May 10.

The neighborhood walk, with a meeting to follow, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Cambridge Commons (2323 N. Cambridge Ave.).

Representatives from the Dept. of City Development, Dept. of Public Works, the East Side BID, and a design consultant team will be there to give presentations and answer questions.

