MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff and former Alderman Terry Witkowski have died, according to a press release from Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office on Monday, Nov. 4.

A city spokesperson confirmed that Brostoff died by suicide. He was found in Greenfield Park in West Allis, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

“Jonathan brought a unique energy to his work at City Hall. His passion and dedication were evident every day. No elected official brought more enthusiasm to their work than Jonathan,” Johnson said in the release. “He was a husband, a father, a son, and, to me, a close friend. My thoughts and sympathy go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Brostoff was elected to Milwaukee’s 3rd District seat on the Common Council in November 2022. He previously served as a Wisconsin state representative for the 19th Assembly District.

Jonathan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in political science. While in college, he worked for Senator Tom Harkin in Washington, D.C., was chair of the UWM College Democrats, and completed the United Nations Summer Seminar program.

He received numerous awards and recognitions for his work to better the community

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witkowski, who died of natural causes, served on the Milwaukee Common Council representing District 13 from 2003 to 2019.

Related: Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski resigns [from 2019]

“Terry spent most of his professional life serving the people of our city. As the longtime leader of the Milwaukee Safety Commission, he led efforts to protect our residents,” Johnson said. “In his service on the Milwaukee Common Council, Terry was a champion for his southside district. Every time I hear or see a reference to the Garden District, I will think of Terry’s work. To Terry’s family and friends, I offer my condolences.”

