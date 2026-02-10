MILWAUKEE — Tenants at The Griot apartment building near Vel R. Phillips Avenue and North Avenue tell TMJ4 they have been without hot water for more than a week, forcing residents to boil water for basic needs like bathing.

Isis Chaney, a tenant, said she has been boiling large pans of water since February 1st just so her family can take baths.

"We have to literally boil water," Chaney said. "I got a big ole pan that I can show you. Three of them for the tub, each of my kids plus myself. Come on now, that's a lot."

Chaney contacted TMJ4 News about the ongoing issue, the same building where she previously raised security concerns in October 2025.

"OK, it is affordable housing, O,K but that doesn't give you guys the right to not maintain this building and not maintain the property as you're supposed to," Chaney said.

Watch: Milwaukee apartment tenants without hot water for over a week, forced to boil water for baths

When TMJ4 attempted to speak with the leasing office on Monday morning around 10:45 a.m., an employee came to the door but refused to open it, despite posted hours showing the office should be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services confirmed they have received three complaints about the building in the past week. A DNS inspector visited the property to assess the situation.

Chaney expressed frustration with how her management company is handling the issue.

"I would like landlords to actually pay a fine, get something. Do something. Y'all need to feel the wrath," Chaney said. "When we don't pay our rent, or we don't do what's supposed to be done in our apartment or we break something, we're responsible for that."

The Alexander Company, which manages The Griot building, did not respond to multiple requests for comment via email and phone.

