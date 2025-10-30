Tenants in Bronzeville apartment fear for safety amid ongoing security issues

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Residents at Griot Apartments in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood say they're living in fear due to ongoing security issues that have left their building vulnerable to break-ins and unauthorized visitors.

Isis Chaney, who has lived at the apartment complex for two years with her four children, contacted TMJ4 after growing increasingly concerned about safety conditions.

TMJ4 News Isis Chaney contacted TMJ4 after she says she's experienced years of security issues at her apartment

"I'm scared. You see the tears, my voice, I'm scared. And I got four boys, I don't have help in my family," Chaney said.

Chaney has lived in the Griot Apartments for years.

"I moved here two years ago with my four children because I'm running from a domestic situation, so that's why I moved here with my kids. It was safe, it was secure, and now it's not," Chaney said.

The building's front door and back door, which are supposed to remain locked at all times with access only through a key fob, are unlocked and accessible to anyone. This security breach has led to non-residents sleeping in hallways, camping out during the day, and smoking in stairwells.

TMJ4 News Tenants in Bronzeville neighborhood apartment fear for safety amid ongoing security issues

Pictures and videos from the property show cigarette burns covering stairways, homeless individuals sleeping in hallways, busted car windows, and broken doors.

Additional images from recent years reveal trash piling up outside, damaged furniture inside, a broken elevator, and cars broken into in what should be a secure parking lot.

TMJ4 News Tenants in Bronzeville neighborhood apartment fear for safety amid ongoing security issues

Other residents, who didn't want to be on camera for fear of retaliation, echo Chaney's concerns.

"I don't care, I'm tired of hiding, I'm tired. We shouldn't live like this," Chaney said.

Chaney shared emails she had sent to TEAM Management, which manages Griot Apartments, documenting her concerns about the security issues.

When TMJ4 attempted to speak with the property manager on Wednesday to get answers about the ongoing problems, someone else in management called and promised to respond to questions. However, TMJ4's email with questions went unanswered.

Instead, TEAM Management sent this statement:

“The safety of our residents is our top priority. We are currently working to address building and parking lot security concerns.”

For residents like Chaney, that response isn't enough.

"We just need some type of help, we need something," she said.

