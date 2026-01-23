MCSO: Wrong-way, suspected OWI crash on Milwaukee County interstate injures 3

MILWAUKEE — A wrong-way crash on a Milwaukee County interstate left three people injured Friday morning, with one person in critical condition.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. in the Marquette Interchange when a driver entered the wrong way at the Saint Paul off-ramp and collided head-on with another vehicle a short time later, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the car that was struck was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two passengers in the wrong-way vehicle were also injured. MCSO says the crash is being investigated as an OWI (operating while intoxicated).

Body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows deputies smashing through windows and cutting through airbags to rescue the wrong-way driver, who suffered serious injuries. The footage reveals significant front-end damage from the head-on collision.

The wrong-way driver passed six "Wrong Way" and "Do Not Enter" signs at the St. Paul off-ramp before entering the interstate incorrectly.

"It's just kind of hard to pick out which way it goes sometimes with this highway right here. Sometimes I'm trying to go eastbound and I think even I've hopped on before going westbound," said Anthony Hartman, a Milwaukee driver.

Isaac McCovery, another Milwaukee driver, described the fear of encountering wrong-way drivers.

"Definitely frightening, it can be scary and it gives you that unsafe, un-secure feeling," McCovery said.

This marks the fourth wrong-way crash near or on the Marquette Interchange in the past year and a half that resulted in serious injuries or death.

"It's tough to see. Sometimes that impact can be so intense that the vehicles are extremely damaged," said Sgt. Robert Worzalla of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The Marquette Interchange has special sensors at every ramp designed to alert dispatchers and deputies when wrong-way drivers are detected. These systems have helped law enforcement stop wrong-way drivers before crashes occur, including in this incident.

"We've gotten a lot of stops, and sometimes, again, it's an elderly person that's confused," Worzalla said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley emphasized the need for greater partnership with the state to improve roadway safety.

"We always need greater partnership with the state of Wisconsin. Being a county executive or whether you're the mayor of a city or, you know, village board president or a town president, it is extremely important that we work with the state of Wisconsin that gives us a little bit more autonomy of what we can do as it relates to our roadways and making them safer," Crowley said.

Wisconsin's Department of Transportation established a Wrong Way Driver's Task Force in 2024 to address the issue. The task force focuses on improvements, including enhanced signage with retroreflective strips, detection systems with camera confirmation, and dashed pavement markings to guide vehicles into correct lanes.

The state has partnered with TAPCO, a Milwaukee-based company that uses technology and design to improve traffic safety. Milwaukee County currently operates 20 wrong-way driver alert systems to help reduce crashes and alert drivers and law enforcement.

Wisconsin ranks third nationally for deadly wrong-way crashes, according to federal crash data from 2019 to 2023. Just under 6% of the state's crashes involve wrong-way drivers, with only North Dakota and Texas having higher rates.

Authorities advise anyone who sees a wrong-way driver to immediately pull over and call 911.

