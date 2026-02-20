MILWAUKEE — Marquette University students are heightening their safety awareness and changing their daily routines following an armed robbery and sexual assault that occurred on campus early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, described as a Black man around 20 to 30 years old, approached the student and displayed a weapon before he allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to turn over her property.

Marquette students staying vigilant into weekend as assault suspect at large

The student was taken to the hospital.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-county/marquette-university-police-investigate-armed-robbery-sexual-assault-of-female-student

According to MUPD, the armed suspect fled on foot heading northbound on 14th Street.

He’s described by police as around 6 feet tall, with a slim build and Black braided hair. The suspect was seen wearing a dark beige hoodie, light colored pants, white shoes, a blue hospital mask and a black backpack.

MUPD Pictures of the suspect

Students like Annie Leinenweber say the incident has served as a wake-up call for the campus community. I spoke with students who are now making it a point to travel in groups and stick to well-lit, busier areas when moving between classes.

"It's definitely a wake-up call," Leinenweber said.

The attack happened near Leinenweber's home, prompting her friend group to ensure no one walks alone, especially during evening hours.

"Just even in the past couple of days, just making sure everyone has someone to walk with," Leinenweber said.

Mike Beiermeister Public monitoring safety cameras

While students have heard about similar incidents at other schools and in downtown Milwaukee, having it happen on their own campus has created an unsettling feeling among the student body.

"We hear about them in other schools and even just in downtown Milwaukee, but the fact that it happens on campus is just like a creepy feeling," Leinenweber said.

Campus police are also responding to the incident by increasing security measures. Students have noticed the addition of new surveillance equipment in the area where the attack occurred.

"I noticed that on the street where it happened, they added a new camera. It actually used to be outside my house — they moved it onto that street. It's a 24/7 camera they can monitor. So that's good," Leinenweber said.

Police continue their search for the suspect involved in the Wednesday morning attack.

Students are being encouraged to take advantage of university resources, including Marquette University Police Department's free transportation services.

For Leinenweber, the incident reinforces an important safety message for the entire campus community.

"I think it's just a good reminder that anything can happen at any time, and you just have to be extra safe," Leinenweber said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip