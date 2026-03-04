Marquette sexual assault suspect appears in court: 'It is any woman's worst nightmare'

MILWAUKEE — The man arrested in a February 18 sexual assault and armed robbery near Marquette University has been identified and charged.

Tedrick Boone, 34, is accused of following a Marquette University student as she walked home, holding her at gunpoint, sexually assaulting her and robbing her in the early hours of Feb. 18.

Investigators say Boone held the victim at gunpoint during the assault. A gun was later located at 14th and Highland. Police say it was plastic.

According to the criminal complaint, hours and days after the sexual assault, Boone searched "Marquette University student raped" at least 12 times on his phone. Investigators say he also made other searches about Milwaukee's facial recognition and Marquette University's dispatch calls.

It was DNA found on the survivor that matched Boone, along with surveillance video matching his description, that led to his arrest on Feb. 26.

Watch: Marquette sexual assault suspect appears in court

Man charged in sexual assault

Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said the allegations are deeply troubling.

"The allegations in this case are extremely serious and more so frightening," Phillips said.

Phillips said he was disturbed that the victim was grabbed off the street.

"The ones that we truly dread or are fearful of are the ones where someone is just snatched off the street and allegedly raped when they least expect it," Phillips said.

TMJ4 Tedrick Boone

"It is any woman's worst nightmare," Phillips said.

Boone was charged with two counts of 4th degree sexual assault in 2019. That case remained open because he did not appear in court.

TMJ4 doesn't typically name survivors of crimes; however, Dawn Neuburg now advocates for other survivors.

Neuburg said hearing about what happened near Marquette brought her back to her own experience.

Neuburg was sexually assaulted in the 1990s when she was 21 years old.

TMJ4 Dawn Neuburg, Sexual Assault Survivor/Advocate

"It always brings me back to what happened to me," Neuburg said.

Neuburg said the impact of the assault near Marquette will be lasting for both the survivor and the community.

"When it happens so close to where you are, even with the individual being caught. That doesn't mean that those girls say oh he's caught everything is fine," Neuburg said.

She said the trauma never fully goes away.

"I mean, it affects everything in my life. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think about it," Neuburg said.

When asked how the community can better support survivors, Neuburg said the answer is simple.

"Believe them. So often people aren't believed," Neuburg said.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by a sexual assault, here are resources.

