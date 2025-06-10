Man charged in alleged attempt to frame immigrant with false Trump assassination threat to appear in court

MILWAUKEE — The 52-year-old Milwaukee man facing multiple felony charges after allegedly admitting to framing an undocumented immigrant in a scheme to prevent him from testifying in a criminal case is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Demetric Scott is charged with four felonies, including misappropriating identification information to harm reputation, felony bail jumping, and witness intimidation.

TMJ4 Demetric Scott

According to court documents, Scott sent letters threatening to kill the president to the Attorney General's office, Milwaukee ICE officials, and Milwaukee police while claiming to be Ramon Morales Reyes.

Family of Ramon Morales Reyes

Morales Reyes, who does not have legal status in the United States, was arrested as a result of the threats and now faces possible deportation.

Investigators say Scott admitted to orchestrating the scheme in an effort to deport Morales Reyes before he could testify against him in a criminal trial.

The criminal complaint states that Scott made plans for others to write and mail the threatening letters during recorded jail phone calls.

The letters initially caught the attention of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who publicly praised ICE officers for Morales Reyes' capture.

