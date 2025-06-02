Witness intimidation charges filed against Milwaukee man for framing immigrant over Trump threats

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man reportedly admitted to framing a Ramon Morales Reyes who was arrested and is now facing deportation for threatening President Donald Trump.

Demetric Deshawn Scott, 52, was charged with identify theft and felony intimidation of a witness for allegedly sending handwritten threats against the president to multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Wisconsin Attorney General's Office, the Milwaukee Police Chief and the Milwaukee Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office each received letters threatening to kill President Trump or ICE agents. Each of the letters and Morales Reyes' name and return address on the envelopes.

Court records provided details into the investigation.

Milwaukee police detectives were able to determine Morales Reyes does not write or fluently speak English. A handwriting sample from Morales Reyes also did not match the handwritten letters.

Before the letters were sent, Morales Reyes was scheduled to testify against Scott for armed robbery and battery.

Scott has been in the Milwaukee County Jail awaiting a July 14 trial.

Investigators listened to calls Scott made from the jail and found calls asking someone to mail letters for him.

In other calls, Scott claimed he would be out of jail by July 15.

"Dude don't come to court then they gonna have to dismiss my case," Scott said on one of the calls.

In a call made after Reyes' arrest, Scott said Morales Reyes, "got what he deserved."

In addition to the witness intimidation and identify theft charges, Scott was also charged with two counts of bail jumping. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 28 years in prison.

Morales Reyes is being held at the Dodge County Jail with a June 4 appearance date in front of an immigration judge.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip