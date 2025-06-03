A 52-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly admitting to framing an immigrant in a scheme to prevent him from testifying in a criminal case.

Demetric Scott is charged with four felonies, including misappropriating identification information to harm reputation, felony bail jumping, and witness intimidation.

According to court documents, Scott sent letters threatening to kill the president to the Attorney General's office, Milwaukee ICE officials, and Milwaukee police, while claiming to be Ramon Morales Reyes.

"This case involves sending a number of letters that have garnered a significant amount of media attention resulting in the arrest of RMR," prosecutor Kyle Elderkin said.

Morales Reyes, who does not have legal status in the United States, was arrested as a result of the threats and now faces possible deportation.

Watch: Man charged with framing undocumented immigrant in fake presidential threat case appears in court

Man charged with framing undocumented immigrant in fake presidential threat case appears in court

"RMR currently faces deportation as a possibility from that," Elderkin said.

Investigators say Scott admitted to orchestrating the scheme in an effort to deport Morales Reyes before he could testify against him in a criminal trial.

"And you allegedly made the decision to figure out a way to get rid of the one person that can guarantee finding you guilty," Judicial Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said during Scott's court appearance.

The criminal complaint states that Scott made plans for others to write and mail the threatening letters during recorded jail phone calls.

"You will be convicted allegedly by your own words and actions," Phillips said.

The letters initially caught the attention of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who publicly praised ICE officers for Morales Reyes' capture.

Morales Reyes' legal team spoke out publicly last week against the letter's allegations as they argue to pause his deportation order, filing their client for a U-Visa which protects immigrants who are aiding police with active criminal cases.

Scott is scheduled to appear in court for these new charges on June 10.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error