Live updates: Day 2 of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan’s federal trial begins with cross-examination

MILWAUKEE — The high-profile federal trial of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan continues Tuesday.

Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant escape arrest by federal agents in a case that has drawn national attention from the Trump administration. She is facing charges of obstruction and concealing an undocumented immigrant to evade arrest by ICE agents .

The case stems from an incident in April involving Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant who was scheduled to appear in Dugan's court. Flores Ruiz eventually pleaded guilty in September to being in the U.S. illegally and was deported Nov. 14.

9:05 a.m. – Prior arrests at the courthouse are discussed.

One person was arrested after leaving the courtroom near the elevator. A second person was arrested before EFR.

9:02 a.m. — All 13 jurors are present.

9:01 a.m. — Day 2 begins with the cross-examination of special FBI agent Baker, who was on the stand yesterday for federal prosecutors.

8:55 a.m. — Judge Dugan is in the courtroom with her defense team.

