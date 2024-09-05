Large police presence near 91st and Appleton in Milwaukee

MPD is expected to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. — watch live below:

TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large police presence near 91st and Appleton on Milwaukee's northwest side.

That's near Timmerman Airport. The intersection is is blocked off in the area or an apartment community. TMJ4's Jenna Rae says there are plenty of officers on scene, including on bicycles. A forensic truck is also in the area.

The Milwaukee Police Department says it will brief the press at 2:00 p.m.

Jenna is working to learn more. We will update you on air and online.

