Kate Hudson's Oscar nomination thrills Claire Sardina -- the woman who inspired her role

MILWAUKEE — Kate Hudson received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Claire Sardina in a film about the Milwaukee Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning and Thunder. The movie chronicles the triumphs and tragedies of the husband-and-wife duo Mike and Claire Sardina.

Claire Sardina, known as Thunder in the band, discovered the news in a memorable way.

"When I woke up yesterday morning, I woke up to the news, opened up my phone, and I had already, like, 10 notifications," Sardina told TMJ4.

Sardina says she actually predicted Hudson would be nominated for the Oscar after seeing the film for the first time.

"Oh, I was thrilled! I wasn't surprised! But I was thrilled, because again, from the moment I saw the movie with my children in the private screening, I turned to them and I said, Kate's going to win," Sardina said.

Sardina says she has not yet heard from Kate herself and doesn't know whether she will get to go to the Academy Awards. But says she will be cheering Hudson on wherever she is.

