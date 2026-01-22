Kate Hudson earns Oscar nomination for Best Actress for Song Sung Blue

MILWAUKEE — Song Sung Blue now officially has an Oscar nomination under its belt.

Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Actress in a leading role during the 98th Oscars nominations on Thursday for her performance as Claire Sardina.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fans excited for 'Song Sung Blue' as it premieres in theaters over the holiday week

The movie, which was released Dec. 25, tells the true story of Mike, played by Hugh Jackman, and Claire Sardina and their journey to becoming “Lightning and Thunder,” a Neil Diamond tribute band.

The film follows the tribute band’s inception, rise to fame, struggles and perseverance as the couple faces an unthinkable tragedy after a driver struck Claire outside her home in 1999 while she was planting flowers.

The film received generally favorable reviews and seemingly struck a chord with Milwaukee moviegoers TMJ4 spoke to after a crowded premiere at Marcus North Shore Cinema on Christmas Eve.

“Went through trauma and came out the other end of it being nice and positive thinkers, and that’s a good thing these days, positive thinking,” Lynn Rix, a moviegoer, said.

Many attendees came because of the extensive promotional campaign that has swept through Milwaukee in recent weeks, with Jackman spending several days in and around the city promoting the film, making appearances at local establishments and connecting with the community.

RELATED: Actor Hugh Jackman surprises Milwaukee High School of the Arts students with holiday gifts

Jasper Davidson Hugh Jackman sang with MHSA students

Claire was also present for the special screening and celebrated her birthday the day before the film’s wide release, expressing excitement about sharing her story with the world.

The 98th Oscars will premiere Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m. CT.

