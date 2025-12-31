Jordan Stolz headlines US Olympic Speed Skating Trials at Pettit Ice Center. Here's how to watch:

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, some of the fastest skaters in the nation will arrive in Milwaukee for the US Olympic Speed Skating Trials. Among those athletes will be Kewaskum native Jordan Stolz.
The trials will run Jan. 2 through 5 at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, and will be presented by NBC Sports.
Stolz is set to compete in the Men's 500m, 1000m, 1500m and Mass Start.
Another local athlete, Blair Cruikshank of Delafield, will also be participating in the trials. She will compete in the Women's 500m and 1000m races.
For those who want to watch the event live and in person, a limited number of tickets are still available for Friday and Monday. Saturday and Sunday events are sold out.
Schedule of Events and where to watch:
Friday, January 2 at 5 p.m. — Women’s 3,000m — Peacock
Friday, January 2 at 5:30 p.m. — Women’s 3,000m; Men’s 5,000m — Peacock, USA Network
Saturday, January 3 at 3 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 1000m — TMJ4, Peacock
Sunday, January 4 at 1 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 1) — Peacock, USA Network
Sunday, January 4 at 3 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s 1500m — TMJ4, Peacock
Monday, January 5 at 3:30 p.m. — Men’s Mass Start (Part 1) — Peacock
Monday, January 5 at 4 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Mass Starts; Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 2) — Peacock, USA Network
