Wisconsin speed skater Jordan Stolz prepares for Olympic trials at home state venue after World Cup victories

MILWAUKEE — At just 21-years-old, speed skater and Kewaskum native Jordan Stolz has already broken records and is now set to skate in the Olympic trials in Wisconsin.

Stolz's Olympic dreams started at his Kewaskum home, and now he hopes to inspire others to join the sport.

"Maybe I can get more kids involved in skating because it's kind of a cool sport," Stolz said. "There's not that much publicity around it."

Before rocketing over 40 miles-per hour-around the curves at Petit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Stolz got creative in Kewaskum.

"We had a pond in the backyard, we shoveled it off and started a little training track," he said. "That's pretty much how I got started."

The Olympic speed skater is back in Wisconsin for the Olympic trials, fresh off of World Cup victories in Norway.

"It was like a meteoric rise. He was really good at age 17 in the United States," Bob Corby said. "Now he's established himself as one of the best skaters in the world at age 21."

Corby is Stolz's coach who said the athlete's record already qualifies him for the Winter Olympics in Italy, but having the trials as a hometown race will only help.

"The whole building was filled with people cheering, yelling and stuff," Corby said. "That's really special. We don't get that often here."

Stolz can't wait to perform on the same rink he's trained on throughout his career.

"It's fun that they're supporting and cheering me on," he said. "It means a lot to me—especially with the history of this rink."

Stolz is hoping to do more than win gold and break records, but also inspire future speed skaters.

"Maybe if they see my story, they can get inspired like how I was," he said. "I think that'd be pretty cool."

The trials run Jan. 2-5 at the Pettit National ice Center in Milwaukee, followed by another World Cup in Germany and then the Winter Olympics in February.

