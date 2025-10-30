MILWAUKEE — The Pettit National Ice Center is preparing for one of the biggest moments in speed skating as Olympic trials approach in January, with General Manager Paul Golomski ensuring the ice meets world-class standards.

"Right now, we've got a really good base. So we built the ice right now to about an inch and a half to an inch and three-eighths," Golomski said.

The preparation process is meticulous. Just before competition, officials will reduce the ice thickness by a quarter inch to eliminate any air entrapment that could affect performance.

Golomski explained how they maintain international standards by following guidelines from Italy and other International Skating Union competitions. All venues must publish their ice conditions, including ice temperature, air temperature, and humidity levels.

"We take the international guidelines of what you might encounter in Italy and other ISU competitions. Everyone has to publish what their ice conditions might be," Golomski said.

Watch: Local skaters share ice with Olympic hopefuls as Pettit prepares for speed skating trials in January

While elite athletes prepare for Olympic trials, the Pettit remains accessible to recreational skaters of all levels. Ric Chitwood, 74, has been skating for almost 15 years and recently returned to the ice after a year and a half break.

"I've been skating in my late fifties. I'm 74 for now, and I've been off the ice now for about a year and a half, and I want to get back into shape," Chitwood said.

Fellow skater Kitty Klein finds excitement in sharing the ice with future Olympians.

"It's very exciting because I know that some of the people who train here will eventually go to the Olympics, and I love the Olympics, especially the winter Olympics," Klein said.

Six-time world champion Jordan Stolz may have the strongest advantage heading into trials, as the Pettit serves as his home training facility.

"He skates here every day. He trains here; he grew up skating here. He's said many times that this is his favorite ice in the world. So he has a very strong advantage to do well at the Olympic trials," Golomski said.

