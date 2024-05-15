JOB SEARCH: Former SDC employees share struggles following abrupt shutdown

MILWAUKEE — Conversations on new opportunities filled the Employ Milwaukee offices on Tuesday.

The organization held a rapid-response job fair specifically targeting former Social Development Commission employees. The job fair was also open to the public.

"This is an organization that helped in the community. We had to find a way to keep those people employed, and that's what we do as the workforce board is coming in at that time to fill in the gap," said Jeffrey McAlister, Business Solutions Manager for Employ Milwaukee's Business Solutions.

Jeff McAlister is the business solutions manager at Employ Milwaukee.

Jobseekers like Nikesha Bynum and Sharaka Berry spent the evening speaking to dozens of potential employers.

The two were laid off following the abrupt shutdown of SDC in April.

"I'm still very, very adamant that being out and helping people is what I'm going to do," said Bynum.

Nikesha Bynum is a single mother of four and was laid off by SDC. She is still helping her students in the Absolute Advantage Program find jobs despite being jobless herself.

Bynum taught construction skills to her students in the Absolute Advantage Program at SDC, students she's still helping.

"I've still been in the community. Still working with students who reach out to me by email or text message, and I'm still helping to advocate and get them jobs even though I'm jobless," said Bynum.

Many employees still have unanswered questions following the "pause" by the organization, which has been serving Milwaukee County for 61 years.

"The frustration is that more than 100 people lost their jobs because of mismanagement of funds that only a couple of people were responsible," said Berry.

Sharaka Berry is a former SDC employee and is still on the job hunt following the abrupt shutdown of the organization. He still hasn't been paid for his last three weeks of work.

Berry helped connect people to the programs that SDC offered. He tells TMJ4 that he still hasn't been paid for his final three works of work.

"It's one thing to lose your job; it's another thing to not be paid for the work you did," said Berry.

TMJ4 reached out to board commissioners and the attorney representing the organization for updates on what's next for SDC and when employees and some contractors will be paid, but has not received a response at this time.

"There were people that were coming there, knowing that they weren't going to get paid, and they were so dedicated to our community that they showed up anyway when they didn't have to, and so I want people to know that that's the dedication that a lot of employees have," said Berry.

When Mike Beiermeister spoke with William Sulton earlier this month, he said they were aware of contractors and vendors not being paid.

"I can tell you that the board of commissioners is working on a solution to these problems," said Sulton earlier this month.

Job or not, right now, Bynum, who is a single mother of four, is staying strong and depending on her faith and children to get through this chapter.



"I can't afford to fall, crumble, or give up," said Bynum. "I have to keep going because their lives depend on it."

Both Berry and Bynum are open to learning about new job opportunities.

Employ Milwaukee will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday at Potawatomi Casino for the hospitality industry. That will run from 10 until noon.

