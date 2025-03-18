'It's very scary'; Gym members discuss safety concerns after parking lot shooting

One person was injured in a shooting at a Glendale fitness center Monday afternoon.

It happened at Elite Sports Club – River Glen on Good Hope Road. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m., resulting in a 30-year-old victim being transported to a local hospital.

"It's very scary and alarming. It's not something that happens out of the ordinary,” Elite Sports Club member, Yehuda Abramov said.

"I was pulling in and I was going to turn right to go into the club, and a cop was screaming the club is closed and motioning me away," another member, Linda Match said.

Match noted that the parking lot has been a source of worry for her in the past, adding, "This parking lot seems to be a magnet for bad things."

In an email sent to members shortly after the shooting, the Elite Sports Club described the incident as a "targeted attack."

This is the statement sent to members Monday evening:

"We all bring our purses inside and stuff now. It just seems to be having issues,” Match said.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said Elite Sports Club and the City of Glendale have worked together on added safety measures for the gym.

"We get calls for service a lot of places, but somebody has actually had an attempted carjacking in that parking lot about a year ago,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the city works with a lot of businesses to ensure the safety of people in Glendale.

"They did increase lighting in the parking lot. They did talk with their members about security issues, ya know, things you should be doing when you're walking out to your car. Being aware of your surroundings and not looking at your phone. They also installed more cameras outside for more security,” Kennedy explained.

According to Glendale Police, the shooter is not in custody.

