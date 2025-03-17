1 injured in shooting at Glendale gym

GLENDALE, Wis. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Glendale fitness center Monday afternoon.
Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy confirmed that the shooting had occurred at Elite Sports Club – River Glen on Good Hope Road.
According to Kennedy, the City along with the Elite Sports Club owners have been working on making the parking lot safer after a number of car break-ins were reported.
A gym member told TMJ4 that police shouted at her that the gym was closed as she attempted to enter the parking lot. At around 3:30 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence at the gym, and the parking lot was blocked off.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
