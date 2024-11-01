'It's a joyous occasion': Service held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church after massive fire

MILWAUKEE — Sounds of the organ and choir filled Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for the first time in more than six years on Thursday evening.

"It's a joyous occasion,” Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church supporter, Carla Claussen said.

TMJ4 Carla Claussen

Claussen was baptized at Trinity when she was a baby. She now attends another Lutheran church regularly but wanted to show support for her childhood church.

The historic church went up in flames in May of 2018. For years, crews have worked to restore the well-known spot.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Claussen if she was ever worried the church wouldn’t reopen.

"The many many lives that this church and this ministry has touched that people wouldn't let that happen,” Claussen said.

The church pews haven’t been put in yet, however, that didn’t stop hundreds of people from coming to the service.

TMJ4

"I really wanted to come here this evening. As you can see hundreds of other people decided that they wanted to be here as well,” Claussen explained.

The church has come a long way after the fire. However, there is still work to be done.

"There's a lot. Stain glass windows for one, an organ upstairs, woodwork along the outside perimeter, the balcony is still missing about a third of its rail,” woodworker, Ben Zuehlsdorf explained.

TMJ4 Ben Zuehlsdorf

Zuehlsdorf led the effort to repair the fire-damaged alter.

"It's kind of surreal coming in and looking at it,” he explained.

The church will continue its mission with the help of hard-working local businesses and generous donations.

Click here to learn more about making a donation.

